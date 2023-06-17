Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned 1.15% of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 642.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF alerts:

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFHG opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.

About Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF

The FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that seeks capital appreciation via a tactical approach. The fund holds ETFs tracking broad-based US equities (including leveraged or inverse equity) and US Treasurys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.