Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 100,706 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 228,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 919,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
