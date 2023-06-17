Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 100,706 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 228,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 919,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.