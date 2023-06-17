Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 2,871 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

