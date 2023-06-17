Nicholas P. Alvarez Buys 10,712 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LifeMD Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

