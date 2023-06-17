Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LifeMD Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.37 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

