Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amgen were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.69.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

