Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average of $180.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

