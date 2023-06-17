Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $308,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

