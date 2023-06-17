Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 136,764 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $140,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average is $185.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.