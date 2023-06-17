Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

