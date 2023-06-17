Voya Investment Management LLC Has $184.26 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,089 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $184,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

ZTS stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

