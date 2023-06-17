Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87,853 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $390,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

COST stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

