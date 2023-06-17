Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

