Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Visa worth $876,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

