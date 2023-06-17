Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 97,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

