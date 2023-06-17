AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

