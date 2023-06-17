Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 51,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $6,014,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.08 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.61.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

