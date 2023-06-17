Trust Investment Advisors Sells 89 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $406.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.96 and its 200-day moving average is $371.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $407.79.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

