6,492 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

