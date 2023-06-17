Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

