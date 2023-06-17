Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.