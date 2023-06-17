SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

