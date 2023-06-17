Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 675 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

