Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $280,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after buying an additional 620,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCLT opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

