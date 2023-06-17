Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

