Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

