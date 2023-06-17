Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $205.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $207.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

