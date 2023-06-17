Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KWESW opened at $0.51 on Friday. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

