Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $620,000 Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ITM opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.