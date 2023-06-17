Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

