35,000 Shares in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.86% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWE opened at $3.44 on Friday. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88.

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 1,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 368.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KWESST Micro Systems in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

