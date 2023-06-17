Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 25,000 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

