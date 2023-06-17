Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $331,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

