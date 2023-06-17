Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $327,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.18 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.