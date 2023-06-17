2,252 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,790,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Shares of ONEY opened at $95.33 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $760.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

