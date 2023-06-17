Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

