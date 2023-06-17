Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $592,000 Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

