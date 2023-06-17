Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 425 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MGC opened at $155.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.