ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 2,534 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

