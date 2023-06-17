ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 199,161 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.