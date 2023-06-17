Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.09. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

