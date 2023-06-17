MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 101,237 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 255.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,739,522 shares of company stock worth $37,272,519 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

