ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 4,332 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $127.07 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

