Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,445,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 342.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 612,302 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

Insider Activity at Bumble

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.