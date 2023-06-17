MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.