ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $77,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $77,263.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,088 shares of company stock valued at $562,763 over the last 90 days. 61.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 4.3 %

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $17.74 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.