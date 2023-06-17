MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,852 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 589,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,495,000 after buying an additional 1,229,322 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 920,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

