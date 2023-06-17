Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.