Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Neogen worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

