MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 866 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $464.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.02 and its 200 day moving average is $398.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $482.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

